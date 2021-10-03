Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Two New Homes In Findlay

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County dedicated its 48th and 49th builds during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning.

One of the new homes is for the Ibarra family, and Miriam Ibarra thanks everyone who helped make it a reality.

Warren Long, with Marathon Petroleum, is the president of the Habitat board as well as a volunteer.

He says it’s tremendously rewarding to a part of the organization.

The two new homes are for the Williams and Ibarra families and are located at 2050 and 2060 Elyria Street in Findlay.

Through donations of money and materials and volunteer labor, Habitat is able to build a Habitat Home and sell it at an affordable price.

The Williams and Ibarra families qualified as a low-income family unable to qualify for a conventional loan who were willing to partner with Habitat and complete at least 400 sweat equity hours.

They will purchase the home with a low interest loan, and their monthly mortgage payments will be used to build future Habitat houses.

These two homes are the third and fourth homes that have been built in 2021, as Habitat doubled its construction this year to help stabilize more families within the community

Habitat says it is accepting applications from families now for new homes. To apply for a home or a home repair, visit habitatfindlay.org or call 419-429-1400.

(picture and audio courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County)