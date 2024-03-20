Habitat For Humanity Holding ‘Blessing Of The Builds’

(From Findlay-Hancock County Habitat for Humanity)

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County will officially kick off its spring construction season for its 58th and 59th homes during a Blessing of the Builds on Thursday, March 21 at 4:30 pm at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. The celebration is open to the public.

During the event new homeowners, the Balicki and Daughenbaugh-Gossman families, will share their journeys. Additionally, donors who bought a “piece of the house” during the 2023 Signature Fundraiser will be recognized for their generosity. The highly successful 2023 Signature Fundraiser raised enough funds to support the construction of both homes.

These are the first and second homes to be built by Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County in 2024. While both will be completed in 10 weeks, the construction of homes #58 and #59 will be staggered to accommodate two locations in West Park and near Maple Grove Cemetery.

Talisha Balicki and her two daughters, will reside in Home #58 on Logan Avenue. Talisha is a single mother currently working as a state tested nurses aid at the Heritage. She began her journey with Habitat in 2021, frustrated with not having a stable place to raise her daughters.

“Home means roots being put down. A place to build memories, a place to gather no matter what age,” said Balicki. “Somewhere you’re comfortable and accepted and can always be yourself. Home is a place where my kids can always come to.”

The future homeowners of Home #59 on Durrell Street will be the Daughenbaugh-Gossman family comprised of Troy, Morgan, and their two daughters. Troy currently works at ValFilm and Morgan became a substitute teacher once both of their daughters were old enough to attend school. Although they both hold steady jobs, and work together to support their family, they were still unable to afford a home on their own. They began their journey with Habitat in 2021, admitting financial stability has always been a challenge. Their decision to partner with Habitat, and the Financial Opportunity Center, has led them to a brighter future where they have paid off extensive credit card debt, and were selected as a partner family.

More than 600 volunteers will work under the guidance of construction professionals, and also alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners. Pre-registration to volunteer is required by calling 419-429-1400 x 5, emailing [email protected], or signing up on the website habitatfindlay.org. No skills or tools are necessary to volunteer.

Through donations of money and materials and volunteer labor, Habitat is able to build a Habitat Home and sell it at an affordable price. The Balicki and Daughenbaugh-Gossman families qualified as a low-income family unable to qualify for a conventional loan who were willing to partner with Habitat and complete at least 400 sweat equity hours.

Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications from families now for new homes for 2025. To apply for a home or a home repair, visit habitatfindlay.org or call 419-429-1400.