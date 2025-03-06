Habitat For Humanity Holding ‘Bridges Out Of Poverty’ Workshop

(From Habitat for Humanity of Findlay-Hancock County)

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County’s Financial Opportunity Center (FOC) will host a Bridges Out of Poverty Workshop on Saturday, March 22 from 8:30 am to 3 pm at its offices at 1200 Commerce Parkway, Findlay.

Bridges Out of Poverty is a nationally recognized, comprehensive approach to understanding the dynamics that cause and perpetuate poverty in our community. While the workshop is free and open to the public, seating is limited to 50 participants. Anyone interested in elevating others in our community will benefit from this training.

“Bridges is one of those rare courses that can benefit all of us,” says Dustin Fuller, Manager of the Financial Opportunity Center. “It provides insights that continue to influence my work and strengthen my relationships with families each and every day, helping me to build empathy and awareness of the challenges faced by individuals in poverty, rather than placing blame.”

The workshop, co-sponsored by the Findlay/Hancock County Community Foundation, focuses on educating participants about the dynamics of poverty through the lens of economic class, all with the goal of developing strategies to help people move out of poverty.

During the session participants will receive materials, tools and resources to empower a community that strives to:

alleviate and prevent poverty

revitalize neighborhoods

strengthen education and job skills

encourage and support individuals to seek self-sufficiency

reduce costs related to crime and poor health

enhance economic development

To register, contact Kris Lowry at Habitat for Humanity at 419-429-1400 x6. Check-in begins at 8:00 and the workshop begins at 8:30.