Habitat For Humanity Hosting Fundraiser

(From Putnam County Habitat for Humanity)

Putnam County Habitat for Humanity (PCHFH) will host their annual “Tool & Purse Bingo” on Thursday, March 20 at American Legion Post #63, 218 West Main Street, Ottawa. All proceeds from the evening will support PCHFH’s new home and critical home repair programs.

“Habitat for Humanity is all about building hope,” said PCHFH Executive Director Anne Coburn-Griffis. “We use a lot of tools to get the work done. People can play bingo and maybe take home some real, rugged tools of their own.”

What makes the PCHFH event different from other bingo games is that games will celebrate those tools by alternating designer handbags with name-brand tools as game prizes. Tool brands include DeWalt and Craftsman. Designer handbags will include those created by Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Dooney & Burke.

The Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be 106.3 The Fox’s Big Kahuna. The evening will include 22 bingo games. The hosts will also offer $2 tickets for drawings for baskets that highlight local businesses, 50/50 and a French macaron box prize.

Attendees may also purchase five-dollar tickets that will offer a chance to win a handmade play house.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Games begin at 6 p.m. Food will be available. Tickets are $35 each or tables of eight for $280. Those reserving a table may decorate their table for a chance to win a prize. Tickets are on sale online at www.putnamohhabitat.org, in person at Putnam County Habitat for Humanity, 150 N. Oak Street, Ottawa 45875, Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., or at the door (as space permits.)

Since its inception in 2009, PCHFH has built 13 new homes and rebuilt an entire house. Homeowners purchase their homes through low- or zero-interest mortgages. Critical home repair projects completed by Putnam County Habitat for Humanity include bathroom remodels, roof repairs and replacements, electrical repairs, window replacements, wheelchair ramp additions and replacements.