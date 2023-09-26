Habitat For Humanity Holding Home Dedication Ceremony

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County will hold a Home Dedication ceremony for its second double build of the year.

Construction of Habitat’s 56th and 57th homes at 524 North Cory Street are complete and a ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 30, at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public. Event parking will be in Swale Park.

A livestream of the event will be available on the Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County’s Facebook page.

Speakers for the event include Mayor Muryn from the City of Findlay, Pastor Josh Hanson from Gateway Church; Maryann Mannen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Marathon Petroleum; both families as well as Wendy McCormick, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County and Scott Rhodes, Habitat’s Board President.

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County is hosting the event to mark the conclusion of construction of the affiliate’s home builds #56 and #57.

The two homes were completed simultaneously and are the third and fourth homes to be built in 2023.

This meets Habitat’s commitment to construct two double builds in 2023 to provide additional workplace housing and help stabilize more families within the community.