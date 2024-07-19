Habitat For Humanity Holding ‘Raise The Wall’ Ceremony In Findlay

(From Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County)

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County will officially begin construction of its 60th and 61st homes during a Raise the Wall ceremony open to the public on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 5:30 p.m.

The new homeowners, the Butler and McMaster families, will share their journeys followed by a countdown and raising of the first walls of each home simultaneously. The ceremony will be held at the build site, located in the 1700 block of Bishop Lane in Findlay, Ohio.

These are the third and fourth homes to be built by Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County in 2024. They are the first two of 20 homes Habitat will build in the Krystal Ridge Addition neighborhood by the end of 2027.

The Butler family consists of a single mother and her daughter. Their housing situation left them cost burdened due to continued high rent increases. Additionally, their living conditions were unsafe with no ventilation in the bedrooms and an exterior door in the daughter’s bedroom. For the past two years the Butler family has been working with Habitat for Humanity after seeing several close friends go through the process. After a year of financial education and savings they were chosen to be a Partner Family. They are forever grateful that everyone at Habitat chose to put their faith into them and grant this opportunity. They have gained so much knowledge already in the program and cannot wait to build their own home this fall!

The McMaster family consists of a single mother and her two sons. For a number of years they struggled off and on financially. For almost a year they lived with family and friends. After a lengthy search, they found a landlord willing to accept their housing voucher. Six years later the landlord sold the duplex, and the new landlords raised the rent $250. Their previous landlord suggested they apply for Habitat. Within the past year, with the help of the FOC, their credit score has gone up more than 80 points and they are living within their budget and saving. This opportunity allows them to not only have a home, but a legacy!

Each of the homes will be constructed in 10 weeks by more than 300 volunteers. Volunteers work under the guidance of construction professionals, and also alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners. Pre-registration to volunteer is required by calling 419-429-1400 x5, emailing [email protected], or signing up on the website habitatfindlay.org. No skills or tools are necessary to volunteer.

Through donations of money and materials and volunteer labor, Habitat is able to build a Habitat Home and sell it at an affordable price. The Butler and McMaster families qualified as a low-income family unable to qualify for a conventional loan who were willing to partner with Habitat and complete at least 400 sweat equity hours.

The most recent housing study released earlier this year indicated the Findlay community needs 150 single-family homes, costing less than $200,000, constructed during the next five years. Families seeking to become homeowners in the Krystal Ridge Addition can apply with Habitat for Humanity by visiting habitatfindlay.org or calling 419-429-1400.