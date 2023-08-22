Habitat For Humanity Holding Raise The Wall Ceremony

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County will be holding a Raise the Wall Ceremony in Findlay to mark the beginning of construction of home builds number 56 and 57.

The two homes will be completed simultaneously and will be Habitat’s second double build of the year.

More than 300 volunteers have been secured to build each of the new homes in just six weeks.

The two homes are the third and fourth homes to be built in 2023.

Habitat has the commitment to construct two double builds in 2023 to provide additional workforce housing to stabilize and strengthen more families within the community.

The Raise the Wall Ceremony will take place at 524 North Cory Street at 8 o’clock Saturday morning August 26th.

Event parking will be at Swale Park.

A livestream of the ceremony will be available on Habitat’s Facebook page for people unable to attend in person.