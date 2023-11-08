Habitat For Humanity Holds Annual Celebration Dinner

(From Habitat for Humanity)

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County held its Annual Celebration Dinner on Monday, November 6, to celebrate and thank the volunteers, donors, and partner organizations who have assisted Habitat to stabilize and shelter families throughout 2023.

During the celebration, three annual awards were presented to volunteers in recognition of their contribution to Habitat:

Paul Geyer Leadership Volunteer of the Year was presented to Bob Edds. Named for the founder of the Findlay/Hancock County Habitat affiliate, this honor is reserved for someone who achieves sustained outstanding volunteer leadership. Bob has given so much in many ways to Habitat, which he believes in and supports wholeheartedly. He was instrumental in resuming the immensely successful Habitat Apostle Build in 2023. He served as a member of the Habitat Board and previously provided a matching campaign to build an entire home for a Habitat Build in 2022. He shows his dedication to making a difference with his gifts, talents, and treasure. Bob is an inspiration through his service, strength, and perseverance.

The Golden Hammer Award was presented to Aaron Cheney, who has coordinated the annual Humanity for Humanity Golf Outing, a partnership between Whirlpool and Habitat, for the past five years raising in total more than $150,000. Aaron’s leadership shows others within the community, and more specifically within Whirlpool, the importance of organizations like Habitat to the community.

The Youth Leadership Volunteer of the Year, given each year to an outstanding young leader or group of leaders between 15 and 25 years old, was awarded to Boy Scout Troop 302, which assisted in both home dedication ceremonies in 2023. These Scouts are an inspiration to others through their actions as they live up to their Oath which calls on them “to help other people at all times.”

This year’s festivities were held at Winebrenner Seminary Auditorium and catered by Olive Garden who donated the entire dinner for all guests.