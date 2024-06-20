Habitat For Humanity Holds Another Home Dedication Ceremony In Findlay

(From Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County)

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County cut the ribbon on its 59th home during a Home Dedication ceremony on Tuesday.

The home, located at 201 Durrell Street in Findlay is for the Daughenbaugh-Gossman family.

The program for the dedication included a blessing, words from the new homeowners Troy and Morgan as well as comments from Wendy McCormick, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County and Kelly Croy, Habitat’s Board President.

Troy, Morgan and their two daughters will reside in Home #59 on Durrell Street. Troy currently works at ValFilm and Morgan became a substitute teacher once both of their daughters were old enough to attend school. Although they both hold steady jobs, and work together to support their family, they were still unable to afford a home on their own.

They began their journey with Habitat in 2021, admitting financial stability has always been a challenge. Their decision to partner with Habitat, and the Financial Opportunity Center, has led them to a brighter future where they have paid off extensive credit card debt, and were selected as a partner family.

Earlier in June, Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County held a home dedication ceremony for its 58th home.

Talisha Balicki and her two daughters will reside in Home #58 on Logan Avenue in Findlay.

Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications from families now for new homes. To apply for a home or a home repair, visit habitatfindlay.org or call 419-429-1400.