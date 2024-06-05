Habitat For Humanity Holds Home Dedication Ceremony In Findlay

(From Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County)

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County held a home dedication ceremony for its 58th home on Tuesday.

Talisha Balicki and her two daughters will reside in Home #58 on Logan Avenue in Findlay.

Talisha is a single mother currently working as a state-tested nurses aid at the Heritage.

She began her journey with Habitat in 2021, frustrated with not having a stable place to raise her daughters.

“Home means roots being put down. A place to build memories, a place to gather no matter what age,” said Balicki. “Somewhere you’re comfortable and accepted and can always be yourself. Home is a place where my kids can always come to.”

Habitat will officially finish construction of its 59th home during a Home Dedication ceremony open to the public on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 4:30 p.m.

The ceremony on June 18 will be held at the build site, located at 201 Durrell Street, Findlay, Ohio. The program for the dedication will include a blessing, words from the new homeowners Troy and Morgan representing the Daughenbaugh-Gossman family as well as comments from Wendy McCormick, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County and Kelly Croy, Habitat’s Board President.

Troy, Morgan and their two daughters will reside in Home #59 on Durrell Street. Troy currently works at ValFilm and Morgan became a substitute teacher once both of their daughters were old enough to attend school. Although they both hold steady jobs, and work together to support their family, they were still unable to afford a home on their own.

They began their journey with Habitat in 2021, admitting financial stability has always been a challenge. Their decision to partner with Habitat, and the Financial Opportunity Center, has led them to a brighter future where they have paid off extensive credit card debt, and were selected as a partner family.

These are the first homes to be built by Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County in 2024. Both homes were built in just 10 weeks by nearly 600 volunteers representing many corporate build teams and organizations that enable their employees and team members to take part.

Both homes are Signature Homes, which are financed by the donors who bought a “piece of the house” during Habitat’s 2023 Signature Fundraiser. The presenting sponsor was Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Dream Builder Sponsors were Tim & Paula Aydt, Jon & PJ Burkin, Gary & Jane Heminger, Dave & Melissa Heppner, Rick & Tracy Hessling, Lynn McCord, Rodney & Barbra Nichols, Ohio Logistics, Brian & Stephanie Partee, Garry & Kathy Peiffer, Premier Bank, Scott & Laura Rhodes, State Farm – Dan Maciejewski, and Don & Carrie Templin. Many thanks to all the corporations and organizations that provided build teams for the home.

Through donations of money and materials and volunteer labor, Habitat is able to build a Habitat Home and sell it at an affordable price. The Balicki and Daughenbaugh-Gossman families qualified as a low-income family unable to qualify for a conventional loan who were willing to partner with Habitat and complete at least 400 sweat equity hours.

Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications from families now for new homes. To apply for a home or a home repair, visit habitatfindlay.org or call 419-429-1400.