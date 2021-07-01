Habitat For Humanity Honored With Compass Award

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, of Findlay, has announced the Compass Award honorees for the month of July.

The monthly recognition program commends organizations, programs, and individuals across the state who are working to guide Ohioans toward financial literacy and empowerment.

Compass Award honorees for July include the Habitat for Humanity Findlay/Hancock County Financial Opportunity Center

Habitat for Humanity Findlay/Hancock County recently opened the Financial Opportunity Center (FOC) to engage, educate, and empower area residents to become financially self-sufficient.

The FOC uses evidence-based approaches to help individuals and their families secure gainful employment, build credit, reduce debt, and grow wealth.

By providing incremental levels of support and resources based on an individual’s goals and needs, the FOC meets participants where they are and pairs them with a coach to help them reach their career, financial, and educational goals.

“Smart financial decisions are built on a strong foundation of financial education,” said Treasurer Sprague.

“We’re fortunate to have people and organizations across the Buckeye State using innovative and evidence-based approaches to teach financial literacy to Ohio’s next generation. By helping young people understand personal finance and giving them the tools to make wise decisions, we can guide them on the path to success. The Compass Awards recognize and commend these critical efforts.”