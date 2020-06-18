Habitat For Humanity To Dedicate Biggest Build Ever In Findlay

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay-Hancock County will dedicate its largest build ever in Findlay.

Construction Manager Steve Gibbs says the new homeowner will be blown away by how her new house at 831 Putnam Street turned out.

“She has, by design, not been here for about a week, so this Saturday will be a true reveal as she gets to see the finished product for the first time.”

He says the new homeowner was required to put in 400 hours of sweat equity, and she reached that a long time ago and continued to work on getting her house ready.

Gibbs says the house was set to be demolished but they knew that with a lot of hard work they could make it into a great home for the family of nine.

He says this is the organization’s 44th house overall, and 3rd rehab.

Habitat for Humanity will be holding a dedication ceremony Saturday morning at 9 at the house and people can also follow along on the organization’s Facebook page.

People who attend in person will be required to wear a face mask to tour the home.

Gibbs says they are already getting to work on their next project, on Logan Avenue in the West Park neighborhood.