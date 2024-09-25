Habitat For Humanity To Dedicate Two New Homes In Findlay

(From Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County)

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County will officially finish construction of its 60th and 61st homes during a Home Dedication ceremony open to the public on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 4:30 p.m.

The ceremony will be held at the build site, located in the 1700 block of Bishop Lane, Findlay, Ohio. The program for the dedication will include a blessing, words from the new homeowners, the Butler and McMaster families, as well as comments from Wendy McCormick, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County and Kelly Croy, Habitat’s Board President.

The Butler family consists of a single mother and her daughter. Their housing situation left them cost burdened due to continued high rent increases. Additionally, their living conditions were unsafe with no ventilation in the bedrooms and an exterior door in the daughter’s bedroom. For the past two years the Butler family has been working with Habitat for Humanity after seeing several close friends go through the process. After a year of financial education and savings they were chosen to be a Partner Family. They are forever grateful that everyone at Habitat chose to put their faith into them and grant this opportunity. They have gained so much knowledge already in the program and cannot wait to move into their own home!

The McMaster family consists of a single mother and her two sons. For a number of years, they struggled off and on financially. For almost a year they lived with family and friends. After a lengthy search, they found a landlord willing to accept their housing voucher. Six years later the landlord sold the duplex, and the new landlords raised the rent an $250 monthly. Their previous landlord suggested they apply for Habitat. Within the past year, with the help of the Financial Opportunity Center, their credit score has risen more than 80 points and they are living within their budget and saving. This opportunity allows them to not only have a home, but a legacy!

These are the third and fourth homes to be built by Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County in 2024. They are the first two of 20 homes Habitat will build in the Krystal Ridge Addition neighborhood by the end of 2027. Both homes were each built in just 10 weeks by nearly 300 volunteers representing many corporate build teams and organizations that enable their employees and team members to take part.

Through donations of money and materials and volunteer labor, Habitat is able to build a Habitat Home and sell it at an affordable price. These families qualified as a low-income family unable to qualify for a conventional loan who were willing to partner with Habitat and complete at least 400 sweat equity hours.

Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications from families now for new homes. To apply for a home or a home repair, visit habitatfindlay.org or call 419-429-1400.