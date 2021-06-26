Habitat Holds Double Home Dedication In Findlay

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County held a double home dedication on Saturday morning for its 46th and 47th homes.

At the dedication, Sarah Carter talked about how much this home means to her family.

The two homes on Harrison Street in Findlay are for the Carter and Campbell families and were completed side-by-side by more than 700 volunteers.

The two homes are the first of four homes that will be built in 2021, as Habitat doubles construction this year to help stabilize more families within the community.

In conjunction with the dedication, Habitat honored Jane and Gary Heminger for their years of philanthropic support and service to the community.

(picture courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County)