Habitat Opens Financial Opportunity Center In Findlay

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County has opened a Financial Opportunity Center (FOC) in Findlay.

Habitat says the FOC offers tailored services designed to help participants secure living wage jobs, build credit, reduce debt, and gain wealth.

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County announces the grand opening of a Financial Opportunity Center (FOC) to engage, educate, and empower the residents of Hancock County.

“The opportunity to partner with the community and implement an FOC model designed to support consumers in becoming and remaining financially self-sufficient is very exciting,” said Wendy McCormick, Executive Director. “At Habitat, our mission has always been to partner with families to help them stabilize. With the Habitat FOC, we can now take our work beyond just their shelter and truly focus on engaging, educating, and empowering individuals and families to build their own future.”

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County is the 15th location in the country to implement the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) rural FOC model. LISC is a national effort in partnership with critical funders such as General Motors. In Findlay, supporters include The Findlay/Hancock County Community Foundation and the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS).

“Our FOC offers tailored services designed to help participants secure living wage jobs, build credit, reduce debt, and gain wealth,” said Dustin Fuller, FOC Manager. “Data has shown that clients receiving this integrated approach, through the FOC model, are 50 percent more likely to be employed year-round, reduce non-asset-related debt, build a positive credit history, and be employed longer. We have a goal to collectively support 30 individuals and families in the first year with customized financial stability action plans and coaching.”

Habitat FOC provides services across three areas: employment services, financial education and coaching, and public benefits access. The core services are offered through an integrated, data-driven model that reinforce one another and provide a multi-faceted approach to income and wealth building.

Habitat’s FOC is currently open in Findlay and is accepting applicants from the greater Findlay area who would like to participate in one-on-one coaching to build their future. To schedule an appointment, contact Dustin at 419-429-1400 x 222 or [email protected]