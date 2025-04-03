Habitat Repairing/Replacing 25 Roofs For 25th Anniversary

(From Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County)

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County will be repairing or replacing 25 roofs as a part of its 25th anniversary celebration during the coming months.

“Recently Habitat received a grant for roof repairs and replacements which will enable us to partner with our Habitat preferred roofing sub-contractors between now and the fall to assist 25 Hancock County residents,” explains Wendy McCormick, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County. “Warmer, safer, and drier are the core values of our Critical Home Repair program for the past 12 years and it all starts with a secure roof.”

Habitat’s Critical Home Repair team has found damaged roofs lead to leaks, allowing water to penetrate the home, causing damage to walls, ceilings, floors, and belongings and are often the root cause of many other repairs required on the home. A solid roof protects the structure and occupants from the elements, maintains energy efficiency, and prevents costly long-term damage and reduced property values.

Applicants must meet specific criteria to be eligible for the program, including having:

household income below $45,000

at least one resident age 65+ and/or disabled

owned their single-family home (no mobile homes) of 1300 square feet or less for at least 2 years and it serves as their permeant year-round residence

Applications are being accepted between now and May 2. Those interested in applying, or learning more about the criteria, can go online at habitatfindlay.org/rtr or call 419-429-1400 x6.

Applications will be reviewed and prioritized based on the criteria and the severity of the roof’s condition. Manufacturer warranties will be implemented on materials, and Habitat will warranty the labor in partnership with the Sub-contractor for 1 year. This work will not be completed by Habitat volunteers.

“Our critical home repairs enable individuals to remain in a home they can afford and age in place for as long as possible,” McCormick says. “Together we are framing the future and building community, because everyone deserves a decent place to live.”