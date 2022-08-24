Hall Of Fame QB and Ohio Native Len Dawson Passes Away

(ONN) – Hall of Fame quarterback and northeast Ohio native Len Dawson, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, has died.

Dawson was born and raised in Alliance, just northeast of Canton – home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, to which he was inducted in 1987.

Dawson played college football at Purdue and was drafted by Pittsburgh in 1957, traded to Cleveland the following year, and was released by the Browns.

In Super Bowl IV in 1970, Dawson led the Chiefs to a win over Minnesota.

Dawson also was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton in 2012 as an NFL broadcaster.

Len Dawson was 87 years old.