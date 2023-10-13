Halloween Parade Seeking Volunteers

Volunteers are being sought for the 2023 Cops and Kids Halloween Parade Presented by loanDepot.

Approximately 20 volunteers are needed for positions to assist with directing individuals, groups, and floats to proper places at the beginning of the parade.

Volunteers are also needed for collecting items at the end of the parade and directing entrants to exit.

Youth groups with adult representatives are welcome.

The parade will be held on October 24th starting at 7 p.m. Volunteers will need to arrive at 5 p.m. for most positions. Clean-up volunteers are needed at 8:30 p.m.

The parade route will be Main Street from Sixth Street to Lima Street. It is expected that the parade will end around 9 p.m.

“We couldn’t bring this major event to life without the support of our dedicated volunteers,” said Tracy Kennedy, volunteer coordinator for the Cops & Kids Halloween Parade. “Your contribution, no matter how big or small, makes a tremendous difference and helps create memories for children and families in our community.”

All information for the parade, including volunteer registration, is available at fortfindlayfop20.org/halloweenparade or call 833-LODGE20 (833-563-4320).

Email inquiries can be sent to Teresa White at [email protected].