Halloween Pet Safety Tips From The Humane Society

The Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County shared some Halloween pet safety tips during their recent appearance on 100.5 WKXA’s Wet Nose Wednesday segment.

The Humane Society’s Natalie Reffitt brought along her dog Emmett (pictured) as she spoke with WKXA’s Rex Howard about keeping pets safe during Halloween events.

As Natalie mentioned in the audio above, when it comes to dressing up your pet, if they’re fine with it, it’s okay, but you shouldn’t force them to wear something uncomfortable.

As trick-or-treaters come to your door, it’s a good idea to have your pet in a different room or behind a gate so they can’t run out of the door while it’s open.

And she says to make sure to keep candy out of reach of your pets and even be cautious about throwing away a partially eaten candy bar because your dog could find it in the trash and eat it.

The Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County is located at 4550 Fostoria Avenue in Findlay.

