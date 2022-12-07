Halt Hunger Initiative Receives Donation Of Turkeys

The United Way of Hancock County’s Halt Hunger initiative received a big donation recently.

McComb-based Hearthside Food Solutions donated 133 frozen turkeys to the initiative.

The donated turkeys will be included in holiday meal boxes for distribution to local families and individuals through United Way’s partner agencies.

“Hearthside’s generosity will bless so many families,” said United Way of Hancock County CEO Angela DeBoskey.

“We know that rising food cost is a concern for many and that this donation will bring a sense of relief to the recipients. We applaud companies that choose to Make a Difference in our community.”

“The people of Hearthside take our commitment to the communities we serve to heart,” said Senior Human Resources Manager Eric Huttenlocher.

“On behalf of our 1,600 McComb employees, we thank the United Way of Hancock County for their leadership and accepting our contribution on behalf of the Hancock County community.”

United Way of Hancock County’s Halt Hunger Initiative seeks to identify and meet immediate needs while promoting long-term, sustainable solutions to the problem of food insecurity.

According to Feeding America, 11.2 percent of Hancock County’s population is food insecure.

