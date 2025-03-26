HANCO EMS Introducing Life-Saving Field Blood Transfusion Program

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

HANCO Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a division of Blanchard Valley Health, is set to become one of the first EMS providers in Ohio to offer field blood transfusions, a groundbreaking intervention to improve survival rates for patients suffering from severe blood loss.

Also known as prehospital blood transfusions (PHBT), this procedure enables first responders to administer blood in the field, helping to replace lost volume, restore oxygen delivery, and stabilize patients before they reach a hospital. This intervention is especially critical in trauma cases, remote areas, and emergencies where rapid access to a medical facility is delayed.

“We plan to have this program up and running by the beginning of May,” said Kent Appelhans, director and chief of HANCO EMS. “We have already ordered the necessary equipment and will train our paramedics in the appropriate care protocols. This initiative reinforces our commitment to providing our community the highest level of care.”

Field blood transfusions utilize different types of blood products depending on the situation. Whole blood is the most effective, as it contains red blood cells, plasma, and platelets, mimicking what the patient has lost. Administering blood in the field requires a thorough assessment of a patient’s vitals, including blood pressure, heart rate, and signs of shock. Specialized blood warmers are often needed to prevent hypothermia, and patients are closely monitored for any potential transfusion reactions, which remain rare when using pre-screened donor blood.

Despite its life-saving potential, implementing prehospital blood transfusions comes with challenges, including logistical considerations, the short shelf life of blood products, and

the need for specialized storage and warming equipment. However, HANCO EMS is fully prepared to meet these challenges.

“We have acquired the necessary equipment to ensure the success of this program and make an immediate impact in our community,” added Appelhans. “By administering blood in the field, we can significantly improve survival rates for trauma patients and further enhance emergency medical care in the region.”

With this initiative, HANCO EMS joins a select group of emergency medical providers nationwide pioneering this advanced level of prehospital care, demonstrating a strong commitment to innovation, rapid response, and patient-centered outcomes.

For more information about HANCO EMS and its services, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.