Hancock And Paulding Students Paint Top Plows

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1’s annual Paint-the-Plow contest winners are Hancock County’s Riverdale Middle School and the Paulding FFA Chapter.

Riverdale, located in Mt. Blanchard, collected the most votes on social media to win the people’s choice award, earning 969 votes on ODOT District 1’s Facebook page contest. The plow with the most likes, comments, and shares wins the award.

The artists’ work honors Mr. Luke Swavel, a beloved middle school teacher and coach who passed away unexpectedly in May 2023.

“Luke was a dedicated Falcon staff member,” said Greg Rossman, Riverdale Local Schools superintendent. “He gave 100 percent effort in his history classes and made connections with all of his students,” he said.

Ada High School took second place with 513 votes, and in third place, Upper Scioto Valley High School with 480 votes, both with bold school mascot-themed plows.