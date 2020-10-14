Hancock Commissioner Candidates Participate In Forum

Two candidates competing for a Hancock County Commissioner’s seat participated in a forum on Wednesday.

Republican William Bateson and Democrat Melissa Kritzell shared their thoughts on a variety of issues affecting the county, such as the pandemic’s effect on county finances, flooding, lowering addiction and crime rates and jail expansion.

The forum was aired on WFIN and hosted by the University of Findlay. You can view the forum below.

There are three Hancock County Commissioners.

Commissioners Mark Gazaraek and Brian Robertson are not running for re-election.

Bateson and Kritzell are running for one seat and Mike Pepple, a Republican, is running uncontested for the other commissioner’s seat.

Tim Bechtol is the other county commissioner.