Hancock Commissioner’s Candidates To Participate In Forum

Two candidates vying for a Hancock County Commissioner’s seat will participate in a forum on Wednesday.

Republican William Bateson and Democrat Melissa Kritzell will share their thoughts on a variety of issues affecting the county during the event.

The forum will be held on Wednesday, October 14th at 5 p.m. and can be heard on WFIN.

Mike Pepple, a Republican, is also running for a commissioner’s seat. He’s uncontested on the ballot.

There are three Hancock County Commissioners.

Commissioner’s Mark Gazaraek and Brian Robertson are not running for re-election.

The other commissioner is Tim Bechtol.