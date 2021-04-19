Hancock County ADAMHS To Administer $1.3 Million Grant

Hancock County has received a $1.3 million federal grant to continue services and programs for people with substance abuse problems.

The funds will be administered by the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS), of which Jennifer Swartzlander is Deputy Director.

She says five entities will receive funding, including Blanchard Valley Hospital for their MOMS program.

You can get more details on the grant by listening to Jennifer’s full conversation with WFIN’s Chris Oaks by clicking here and in the news release from ADAMHS below.

Hancock County has received a $1.3 million federal grant over two years to continue development of support services and programs for youth and adults with substance abuse problems.

The award, from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, is being administered statewide by Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and locally by the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services.

The county had previously received funding in the first round of Ohio’s State Opioid Response (SOR) project grants.

Through SOR, individuals with opioid use disorder and/or stimulant use disorders will have access to family supports, primary care, recovery supports, treatment, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) and workforce innovations.

In Hancock County, the $1,334,892 grant will allow for the continuing advancement of its recovery-oriented system of care (ROSC) network, which began to take shape in 2013 and addresses both substance abuse and mental health issues in the county.

With the latest grant, five entities, Blanchard Valley Health System, FOCUS, Family Resource Center, A Renewed Mind (ARM), and Habitat for Humanity will receive funding.

The grant breakdowns are as follows: Blanchard Valley Health System, (Maternal Opiate Medical Support program), $143,505; FOCUS, (Wellness and Recovery Support Center), $127,307; Family Resource Center, $869,430; A Renewed Mind (ARM), $199,751; Habitat for Humanity, $50,000.

Among other things, the grant will allow for growth of the MOMS program, which started in 2018. The new funding will help increase engagement in the program through a collaborative effort with the BVHS, ARM, and Hancock Public Health.

ARM will also use SOR funds to increase capacity related to peer support, MAT prescribing and residential treatment.

FOCUS will apply grant dollars to costs of its lease at the new location of the LOFT, a support network for youth; replace needed furnishings at the recovery home and center locations, and pay to train facilitators for the CRAFT program.

The Family Resource Center, the countys largest certified agency, will use funding to pay for MAT; hire a full-time contract prescriber; and purchase the Nurturing Families curriculum and associated program expenses. To engage and maintain clients in available services, an additional peer support position will be added.

In addition, the agency will sub-contract with a local employment service to provide employment services to clients in need. A jail-based care coordinator will be hired to help inmates connect to community-based services, including treatment and recovery supports.

The Habitat for Humanity will use funds to support the newly established Financial Opportunity Center, which will provide financial coaching through connections to workforce for residents in need. A director has been hired and the Center is beginning to accept clients. Funds from the SOR grant will also assist with staff costs associated with the FOC and provide financial counseling, education and support to individuals struggling with addiction