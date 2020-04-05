Hancock County At 14 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

As of Sunday afternoon Hancock Public Health was reporting the county had 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

That total is up one from Friday.

They said there were no new cases on Saturday.

Six of the patients have been hospitalized.

Statewide there were 4,043 confirmed cases as of Sunday and 119 deaths.

Officials warn that the actual number of cases is much higher.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms should call the COVID-19 Triage & Testing Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital at 419-423-7890, or the center at Bluffton Hospital at 419-369-2399.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, fever of 100.4 degrees or greater and fatigue.