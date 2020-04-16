Hancock County At 24 Cases Of Coronavirus

Hancock Public Health on Thursday reported that the county was at 24 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus.

That’s an increase of one case from Wednesday.

22 of the cases are confirmed and two are probable.

Eight of the patients have been hospitalized.

Hancock County has had one resident die from the virus.

Hancock Public Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi explains the difference between confirmed and probable cases in the video below.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms should call the COVID-19 Triage & Testing Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital at 419-423-7890, or the center at Bluffton Hospital at 419-369-2399.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, fever of 100.4 degrees or greater and fatigue.