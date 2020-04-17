Hancock County At 26 Cases Of Coronavirus

Hancock Public Health on Friday reported that the county was at 26 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus.

That’s an increase of two cases from Thursday.

22 of the cases are confirmed and four are probable.

Eight of the patients have been hospitalized.

Hancock County has had one resident die from the virus.

Putnam County has seen a surge in cases after a cluster was discovered in a nursing home.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms should call the COVID-19 Triage & Testing Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital at 419-423-7890, or the center at Bluffton Hospital at 419-369-2399.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, fever of 100.4 degrees or greater and fatigue.