Hancock County At 30 Cases Of Coronavirus

Hancock Public Health on Wednesday reported that the county was up to 30 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus.

That’s an increase of one case from Tuesday.

24 of the cases are confirmed and six are probable.

Eight of the patients have been hospitalized.

Hancock County has had one resident die from the virus.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms are urged to call the COVID-19 Triage & Testing Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital at 419-423-7890, or the center at Bluffton Hospital at 419-369-2399.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, fever of 100.4 degrees or greater and fatigue.