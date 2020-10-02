Hancock County At 70 Active COVID Cases

Hancock Public Health on Friday was reporting a total of 779 cases of the coronavirus, of which 70 are active.

The agency also reported another death from COVID in the county, bringing the total number of deaths to 13.

A total of 62 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and five are currently.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

State data shows Putnam County had 646 cases and 27 deaths as of Friday

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level on the alert map.