Hancock Public Health Reporting 72 Active COVID Cases

The latest data from Hancock Public Health shows an uptick in both total and active COVID-19 cases.

Health officials say, as of Monday, there have been a total of 435 cases in the county, an increase of 17 from Friday.

The number of active cases was at 72 on Monday, an increase of 11 from Friday.

Active cases are patients who are currently under quarantine or isolation.

39 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and three residents have died from it.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.