Hancock County Back To ‘Low’ Level Of COVID Transmission

Hancock County has been dropped to the ‘low’ level of community transmission of COVID-19 as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last week the county was moved up to the ‘high’ level after being at the ‘low’ level a week before that.

Hancock Public Health is reporting 187 new cases and eight new hospital admissions over the last week.

Test positivity is 20.56 percent and cases per 100,000 is 195.29.

Seneca County is also now at the ‘low’ level, while Putnam and Wood are ‘medium’, and Allen, Hardin and Wyandot Counties are at the ‘high’ level.

You can see the full map from the CDC by clicking here.

Health officials are still urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they haven’t already, and to get their boosters if eligible.

For people in a county at the ‘high’ level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors and on public transportation.

People at high risk for severe illness should talk with their doctor about taking additional precautions.