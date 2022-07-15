Hancock County Back Up To ‘Medium’ COVID Level

Hancock County has been bumped back up to the ‘medium’ level of community transmission of COVID-19 as determined by the CDC.

The county was previously at the ‘low’ level for a long time.

Hancock Public Health says there have been 137 new cases and nine new hospital admissions over the last week.

Health officials are still urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they haven’t already, and to get their boosters if eligible.

People at high risk for severe illness should talk with their doctor about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

Putnam County and other area counties are also at the ‘medium’ level of transmission.

Click here to see the full map from the CDC.