The Hancock County Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will be held on Monday, August 9th at the Findlay Elks Club located at 900 West Melrose Avenue.

Deputy Corey Hartman, Crime Prevention Specialist with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, is hoping a lot of people can attend the event as the country is still in a severe blood shortage.

As Deputy Hartman mentioned in the audio above, Battle of the Badges is fun competition between the agencies in which blood donors decide which agency they’ll be donating blood on behalf of and then at the end of the day the pints are tallied and the winning agency has bragging rights until next year.

The participating agencies are the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Findlay Police Department, Findlay Fire Department and Hanco EMS.

The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will be held on Monday, August 9th from noon to six at the Findlay Elks Club at 900 West Melrose Avenue.

To schedule an appointment of the Battle of the Badges visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsorship code FINDLAYELKS or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.