Hancock County BOE Election Information Reminder

The Hancock County Board of Elections is reminding people about some important dates surrounding the upcoming election in November.

Jody O’Brien, Republican Director of the Hancock County Board of Elections says the voter registration deadline is Tuesday, October 11th.

As Jody mentioned in the audio above, early voting will begin on Wednesday, October 12th.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8th.

Jody encourages county residents to go to the BOE’s website to see if they are registered at their current address.

And while visiting the website you can also see what candidates and issues will be on the ballot and where your voting precinct will be located.

Jody says they can always use more poll workers, and people interested in becoming a poll worker should contact the board of elections at 419-422-3245.