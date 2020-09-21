Hancock County BOE Looking For Help At The Polls

The Hancock County Board of Elections is looking for a few more people to help out at the polls on November 3rd.

The BOE says it has filled the 300 poll worker positions it needed to fill ahead of the election but is still in need of some alternates.

Lori Miller, Democrat Director of the Hancock County Board of Elections, says there are concerns that some poll workers might drop out due to COVID concerns as we get closer to the election.

She says poll workers get paid $140 for the day and also get paid to attend a two-hour training session.

And she says poll workers need to be ready for a long day on election day.

Miller says they’re working on making election day as safe as possible for voters and poll workers.

She says the voting machines will be spaced out to allow for social distancing and will be wiped down after being used and all poll workers will be wearing personal protective equipment.

