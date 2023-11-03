Hancock County BOE Says Early Voting Has Been Steady

The Hancock County Board of Elections says early voting has been steady ahead of Election Day on November 7th.

Board of elections officials say early voting numbers will likely surpass the numbers for the special election back in August which also saw good early voting turnout.

Early voting continues at the Hancock County Board of Elections on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Election Day is on Tuesday.

The Hancock County Board of Elections is located at 201 East Lincoln Street in Findlay.

(pictured above are some folks arriving to vote early on Thursday)