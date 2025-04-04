Hancock County CASA Raising Awareness To Keep Children Safe

(From Hancock County County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA))

The Hancock County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program is raising awareness about the fight to keep local children safe from harm during Child Abuse Prevention Month this April.

This push is central to the CASA mission of having highly trained community members advocate in court for children experiencing abuse and neglect.

Child Abuse Prevention Month highlights the importance of families and communities working together to fight child abuse and neglect.

“CASA volunteers are the voice for children who have been silenced by trauma and uncertainty. Their strong advocacy efforts ensure that every child’s best interests are heard in court and beyond. Our volunteers are such a powerful force for hope, stability and a bright future for children right here in Hancock County.” -Ashley Bell, Executive Director

After undergoing a background check and comprehensive training, CASA volunteers are appointed by a judge to advocate for children in abuse or neglect cases. Volunteers are community members from all walks of life.

CASA volunteers in Hancock County served 56 children in 2024 and offered over 330 hours of their time to advocate for the children of Hancock County.

“When our volunteers advocate for children, they’re not just changing individual lives – they are strengthening entire communities. Every child who finds stability, safety, and a chance to thrive becomes part of a stronger, more compassionate future for us all.“ Ashley Bell, Executive Director

There is a need for more community members to become CASA volunteers and help children, and to learn how you can help please visit www.hancockcountycasa.org or call 419-424-7011.

Volunteers complete at least 30 hours of training and in-court observation before being assigned a case. CASA volunteers get continued support and complete annual training.

Hancock County CASA is part of a state and national network. There are 48 CASA programs serving more than 9,000 children in 62 Ohio counties annually. Hancock County has operated a CASA program since 1988.