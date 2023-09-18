Hancock County Commissioner Bateson Returns

Hancock County Commissioner William Bateson attended the September 14th commissioner’s meeting.

Bateson had been absent from office since suffering a medical emergency in the middle of June.

He did inform Tim Bechtol and Mike Pepple, the other two commissioners, that he may miss some more meetings as he undergoes rehabilitation.

Bateson was elected to the Hancock County Board of Commissioners in November of 2020 and his term runs through the end of 2024.