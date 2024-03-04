Hancock County Commissioner Candidates Participate In Forum On WFIN

Ohio’s Primary Election is coming up on March 19th and WFIN has been holding candidate forums to get you familiarized with the candidates.

On Monday night a forum was held with the candidates for Hancock County Commissioner; Jeffrey Hunker, Holly Frische, and Jeff Wobser.

If you missed the forum live, listen back to it in the audio files below.

Three previous forums were also held on WFIN.

On February 26th we heard from the candidates for Hancock County Sheriff; Mark Price, Mike Cortez, and Dan Harmon.

On February 19th we heard from the Republican candidates in the 83rd District of the Ohio House of Representatives, incumbent Jon Cross and challenger Ty Mathews.

On February 12th, a forum was held with the candidates for Hancock County Prosecutor, Heather Pendleton and Sean Abbott.

The forums were held live at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts from 5 to 6 p.m. and are moderated by WFIN’s Chris Oaks.

The forums can be heard on AM 1330 & 95.5 FM WFIN, WFIN.com and Alexa and also viewed live on WFIN Facebook and WFIN.com.

See what candidates and issues are on the ballot in Hancock County by clicking here for the Board of Elections.