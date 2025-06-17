Hancock County Commissioners Community Outreach Program

The Hancock County Commissioners are providing a community outreach program this summer called “Town & Country Tuesdays” where each commissioner will be spending time each Tuesday at various local eateries and village parks throughout Findlay and Hancock County.

“Think of it as an informal town hall one-on-one casual meeting with individual commissioners,” Commissioner Bechtol said.

The schedule for each month will be posted on the commissioners’ website and the remainder of the June schedule can be seen below.