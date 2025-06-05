Hancock County Commissioners Starting Community Outreach Program

(From the Hancock County Commissioners)

Our Hancock County Commissioners are providing a community outreach program this summer called “Town & Country Tuesdays” where each commissioner will be spending time each Tuesday at various local eateries and village parks throughout Findlay & greater Hancock County.

Think of it as an informal town hall one-on-one casual meeting with individual commissioners.

The schedule for each month will be posted on the commissioners’ website and can also be seen below.

June 3rd Commissioner Hunker @ The Dark Horse – 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Commissioner Bechtol @ City BBQ – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



June 10th Commissioner Bateson @ Panthers Pizza (McComb) – 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Commissioner Bechtol @ Baker’s Café – 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Commissioner Hunker @ Chick-Fil-A – 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



June 17th Commissioner Bateson @ Smoking BBQ – 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Commissioner Bechtol @ Wilson’s Sandwich Shop – 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Commissioner Hunker @ Coffee Amici – 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

