Hancock County Community Honors Bill Recker

A man who loved Hancock County and did so much for it was given a nice sendoff by the community.

William L. “Bill” Recker, of Findlay, passed away on August 2nd.

Bill was a lifelong farmer and a Hancock County commissioner from 1985 to 1997.

Bill’s funeral was held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church on Bright Road on Saturday morning.

Bill’s grandson Lucas describes the touching tribute the community gave his grandfather during the procession to Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia where he was laid to rest.

Lucas told us his grandfather had the honor of meeting some important people over the years, like President George H.W. Bush and Neil Armstrong.

Bill and his wife Nancy were 4-H advisors for 25 years for the Jr. Dairyman 4-H Club.

According to Bill’s obituary, one of their last acts of generosity was donating funds in 2018 to build a youth show arena at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

Bill Recker was 85-years-old.