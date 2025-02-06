Hancock County Construction Update From ODOT

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

Hancock County traffic impacts for the week of February 10.

Interstate 75 ramp closure: The Interstate 75 ramp from Lima Avenue will close Tuesday, Feb. 11, between 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. to repair the guardrail.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Detour: U.S. 68 to U.S. 68/SR 15 interchange to U.S. 68 north, back to I-75 . .

Interstate 75 and County Road 99 interchange and corridor improvement: The project will reconstruct the interchange with a diverging diamond design and upgrade the County Road 99 corridor between Technology Drive and North Main Street.

Visit the project webpage: PID 102375.

CURRENT IMPACTS

County Road 99

Traffic on CR 99 between Technology Dr. and Main St. is shifted to the south side of the roadway for drainage work.

CR 99 westbound between the railroad tracks and Distribution Dr. is restricted to one lane.