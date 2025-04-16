Hancock County Courthouse To Light Up

(From the Hancock County Commissioners)

Findlay, Ohio – April 16, 2025 – The Hancock County Commissioners are proud to announce that the historic Hancock County Courthouse will be illuminated on Friday, April 18, 2025, as part of the nationwide “Two Lights for Tomorrow” initiative. This event commemorates the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere’s midnight ride and marks the beginning of America’s semiquincentennial celebrations.

The “Two Lights for Tomorrow” initiative, organized by the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission, invites communities across the nation to light two symbolic lanterns as a symbol reflecting the famous signal in the Old North Church—“One if by land, two if by sea”—which set in motion Paul Revere’s ride to warn colonial leaders that British troops were advancing on the eve of the Revolutionary War.

On the night of April 18, 1775, Revere rode to alert Samuel Adams and John Hancock that they were in danger of arrest. Hancock, then president of the Second Continental Congress, was staying in Lexington, Massachusetts, where Revere successfully warned him of the threat. This act of courage helped preserve the leadership that would go on to shape the future of our nation.

“Participating in ‘Two Lights for Tomorrow’ is a way for Hancock County to connect with our nation’s founding story,” said the Hancock County Commissioners. “We are proud to light the courthouse not only in memory of the midnight ride, but also in celebration of our namesake’s enduring legacy.”

The courthouse will be illuminated beginning at dusk on April 18 and will remain lit throughout the night. Residents and visitors are invited to take a moment to reflect on the significance of this anniversary and the continued importance of preserving our shared history. To learn more about “Two Lights for Tomorrow”, please visit va250.org/two-lights.

This marks the first of many initiatives in Hancock County throughout the coming years in celebration of America’s semiquincentennial which culminates on July 4, 2026. Hancock County and the City of Findlay are official communities with the Ohio Commission for the U.S. Semiquincentennial (America 250-Ohio). A coalition has been established to discuss how the community can celebrate Hancock County’s unique role in our nation’s history. To learn more about America 250-Ohio and opportunities to celebrate, visit america250-ohio.org.

Coming up, more information about local celebrations and educational initiatives will be available through The Findlay-Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau.