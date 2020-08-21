Hancock County COVID-19 Deaths Now At Five

A fifth Hancock County resident has died from the coronavirus.

Hancock Public Health announced the fifth death on Friday, saying the patient was an 87-year-old man.

On Wednesday, the county’s fourth death from the virus was announced.

The number of active cases went down to 49 on Friday, compared to 65 on Wednesday.

Active cases are patients who are currently under quarantine or isolation.

The number of overall cases increased by five on Friday, up to a total of 460.

40 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and five residents have died from it.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Pop-up COVID-19 testing will be held from 10 to 2 on Monday at The Cube on North Main Street in Findlay.