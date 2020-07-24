Hancock County COVID Cases Continue To Increase

Hancock Public Health is reporting another jump in COVID-19 cases in the county.

Health officials say there were 199 cases of the coronavirus in Hancock County as of Friday.

That’s a jump of 39 cases from two days earlier.

99 of the cases are active, which is an increase of 37 from two days before.

Four patients are currently hospitalized.

Two Hancock County residents have died from the virus.

Hancock County is at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert level map.

A statewide mask order went into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday.