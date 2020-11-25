Hancock County COVID Deaths Reach 40

Four more Hancock County residents have died from COVID-19.

Hancock Public Health on Friday said a total of 40 residents have now died from the virus.

The Friday numbers showed total cases increasing by more than 100 from Wednesday, up to 2,459 on Friday.

Active cases on Friday stood at 337, an increase of seven from Wednesday.

As of Friday, 33 people were currently hospitalized in Hancock County with COVID-19.

A total of 171 people have been hospitalized from COVID in Hancock County during the pandemic.

Statewide, 10,835 new cases were reported on Friday along with 156 new deaths.

There have been more than 382,000 cases of the virus in Ohio and more than 6,200 deaths since the pandemic began.

Hancock Public Health has issued a health advisory asking people to be vigilant as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The Stay Safe Health Advisory asks all residents to utilize additional scrutiny in their daily behaviors to curb the rapid increase of COVID cases and hospitalizations in the county.

People are being advised to avoid gathering with anyone outside of their family, limit any non-essential activities and only patronize businesses that have implemented COVID-19 safety protocols.

Residents are also being strongly encouraged to avoid traveling in and out of the state and to not have guests into their homes during the holidays.