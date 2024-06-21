Hancock County Democratic Party Holding Event At Riverside Park

(From the Hancock County Democratic Party)

On Wednesday, June 26th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, the Hancock County Democratic Party will be hosting a Democrats in the Park social event at Riverbend Park shelter house #5 in Findlay. This will be an opportunity to meet the Hancock County Democratic Party’s new leadership team including the newly elected Chairwoman, Eve Gray, and Vice Chairman, Shaun Mason.

This is a family-friendly event with special guest Sheila Coressel, the Democratic candidate for Ohio House in the 83rd District. Food will be available as well as a friendship bracelet making station sponsored by the Hancock County Young Democrats.

The Hancock County Democrats will be offering a brief presentation on mindfulness, self-care, and politics as well as an optional training at the end for interested prospective volunteers.

“Events like this help individuals find belonging with each other. As we lead into election season, there will be plenty of volunteer opportunities and ways to help. But let’s first spend some time together primarily for fun and to spread joy so we can reflect on what is really important,” Chairwoman Gray noted.

For more information on this event please visit the webpage: www.facebook.com/share/p/qkF3X6Y34cHMVVYB/