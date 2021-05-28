Hancock County Down To 22 Active COVID Cases

Hancock Public Health on Friday reported 22 active COVID cases in the county.

That number is a drop of nine cases from two weeks prior.

Active cases are defined as cases currently under quarantine or in isolation.

Four people were hospitalized with the virus on Friday which is three more than two weeks earlier.

The health department says 131 people in Hancock County have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The governor previously announced that the state’s pandemic health orders will be lifted on June 2nd.